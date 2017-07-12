How to stay cool in the heat

Stay indoors and in air-conditioning as much as possible.



Use blinds or shades to block sunlight coming through windows that receive morning or afternoon sun.



Increase the amount of water and natural juices you drink regardless of your activity level; avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine, and lots of sugar. Note: If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot.



Avoid going out in the blazing heat, as much as possible.



Minimize the use of electric lights and heat-generating appliances, like ovens.



Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, clothing.



Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods, such as fruit or salads.



Check on family members, friends and neighbors.



If you or anyone you know needs emergency medical attention, call 9-1-1.

Plan strenuous activities for early or late in the day when temperatures are cooler.

During heavy exercise, drink two or four glasses (16-32 ounces) of cool fluid each hour.



Take frequent breaks when working outdoors.



Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Also wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher.



At the first sign of heat illness (dizziness, weakness, headaches, nausea, muscle cramps), move to a cooler location, rest for a few minutes, and slowly drink a cool beverage.



Seek medical attention immediately if you do not feel better.

Stay on the lowest floor and out of the sunshine



Take cool baths or showers if you feel overheated; use cool towels.



Keep a few bottles of water in your freezer. If the power goes out, move them to your refrigerator and keep the doors shut.



Do not direct the air flow of portable electric fans towards yourself when the room temperature is hotter than 90 F.

Consider going to an air-conditioned building, such as a cooling center, shopping mall, etc.

Even in cool temperatures, cars can heat up to dangerous temperatures very quickly.



Even with the windows cracked open, interior temperatures can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes. Anyone left inside is at risk for serious heat-related illnesses or even death. Children who are left unattended in parked cars are at greatest risk for heat stroke, and possibly death. When traveling with children, remember to do the following:



Never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open.



To remind yourself that a child is in the car, keep a stuffed animal in the car seat. When the child is buckled in, place the stuffed animal in the front with the driver.



When leaving your car, check to be sure everyone is out of the car. Do not overlook any children who have fallen asleep in the car.

Extreme heat and high humidity can be dangerous to anyone, but particularly to the elderly, infants, and young children, persons with disabilities and people on medication for chronic health problems. Look here for tips on handling the heat.