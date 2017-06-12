Today's Top Stories
How to survive a rip current
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2089941" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann explains how to survive a rip current.
Monday, June 12, 2017 09:47PM
