Hurricane Matthew victims hit again

A first glance from Dunbar Road in Edgecombe County looks like lake-front property, but a closer look reveals it's a field now under flood water.As the nearby Tar River crests, highways remain closed as rushing water sweeps over the pavement.Many Hurricane Matthew victims are once again returning to homes surrounded by floods waters.Calvin King says his 79-year-old mother's home, which is now sitting on an island, was hit by the hurricane."She's doing fine, but she's worried about her home," he said.Modes of transportation are limited in some areas of Rocky Mount. One farmer has been using his John Deere tractor to cross the road to his neighbors. Others are not as lucky. A pickup truck sits abandoned along Dunbar road. It's proof that even the toughest are no match for the swift waters of Mother Nature.The Tar River crested around 2 a.m. Thursday morning at around 26 feet. Matthew's floods topped out at 36 feet. Flood state is only 21 feet.Rocky Mount officials are advising residents, especially those affected by Hurricane Matthew, to stay alert. They say the area should be out of the moderate flood level range sometime Friday morning.Rocky Mount emergency workers have done 16 water rescues. Damage assessment in the area has yet to begin, so it's currently unknown the total number of homes damaged by flood waters.