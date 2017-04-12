WEATHER

Warm Weather Continues

A weak cold front will move across the viewing area today causing a shower or thunderstorm in spots later this afternoon. Western parts of the viewing area could see something form during the early afternoon hours. This front will weaken and dissipate off to the south tomorrow allowing for dry conditions.

The dry conditions are expected to last on Friday and into the weekend and temperatures will be above normal for this time of the year as well. This will all be due to an area of high pressure that will be in place.

In the long range, a couple of fronts could cross the region causing the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. The chance for this could continue into Wednesday, but that seems more uncertain at this stage.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart
