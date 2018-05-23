VOLCANO

Kilauea volcano beams through the clouds in mesmerizing time lapse

EMBED </>More Videos

The nearby Gemini Observatory had a dazzling view of stars dancing above a glowing Kilauea. (Joy Pollard, Gemini Observatory/AURA/NSF)

Danny Clemens
HILO, Hawaii --
As threatening as it may be to those on the ground, the Kilauea volcano and its fissures looked downright celestial as they glowed into the night sky earlier this week.

The nearby Gemini Observatory in Hilo, Hawaii, captured a time-lapse glimpse at Kilauea from Monday night into Tuesday morning as the light from the volcano and its nearly two-dozen fissures beamed through the clouds. Stars can also be seen dancing across the night sky above the radiant volcano.

The observatory said in a release that the volcano's fissures were actively expelling lava during the period in which the time-lapse footage was shot. While one might expect the volcano and lava to produce a red glow, the camera used to shoot the video had its infrared filter removed, causing the glow to appear more white and blue than red.

At various points in the footage, a second, greener glow from Hilo's downtown area is visible next to Kilauea.

Despite its heavenly glow, Kilauea continues to pose a threat to those in its vicinity. Since the volcano began erupting in early May, it's destroyed dozens of homes and other structures and send thousands of evacuees packing.

Lava flowing from the volcano recently reached the ocean, causing a dangerous lava-haze phenomena known as 'laze' that sends acid- and glass-laced steam shooting into the air, creating yet another hazard for those downwind of the lava's ocean entry point.

Hawaii on edge: Kilauea volcano in photos
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathervolcanou.s. & worldtimelapsesciencesevere weatherHawaii
VOLCANO
Cary firefighter joins NC team in Hawaii volcano response
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
When lava reaches ocean, it sends acid 'lava haze' into air
Arresting footage shows extent of Kilauea's devastating lava flow
More volcano
WEATHER
Rain Returns This Weekend
Tropical disturbance near Gulf could develop into depression
Tips to help you drive in dense fog
Caribbean could drench Gulf coast with tropical rains this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Cary officials say IKEA not coming to town after all
'Good Morning America' to expand to 3 hours
Former UNC star Phil Ford has surgery for prostate cancer
NFL policy: Players on field shall stand for anthem
Man arrested for DWI while on 4-wheeler in Garner parking lot
Tropical disturbance near Gulf could develop into depression
Suspect arrested in chase that killed state trooper in Yadkin County
FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves
Show More
SC pawn shop trolls Dick's Sporting Good with AR-15 sign
Officials offer $10K reward for information on 2016 Clayton murder
Carrboro police find missing 4-year-old girl unharmed
Linden man celebrates lotto win after begrudgingly playing for wife
Startling details raise questions about Durham developer's death
More News