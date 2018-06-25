  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
WEATHER

Saturn in opposition: The ringed planet next to the Strawberry Moon on June 27 will make for a great photo op

EMBED </>More Videos

Saturn will be in opposition to the sun on June 27, meaning stargazers will get their closest and brightest view of the planet all year. (Shutterstock)

Saturn will be visible all summer, but if you really want a show, look up this week.

The sixth planet will be in opposition to the sun, meaning the Earth will be directly between them. This will make Saturn appear bigger and brighter than any other time this year.

Those viewing with a telescope will get a spectacular view of its North Pole and, of course, its renowned ring system.

"If you have never spotted Saturn's rings, now is your chance," AccuWeather Astronomy Blogger Dave Samuhel said. "A small telescope is all you need."

If you don't have a telescope, though, you can still spot Saturn in the sky.

The official time of opposition is 9 a.m. ET | 6 a.m. PT on Wednesday. Overnight Tuesday and overnight Wednesday are both good times to watch, according to AccuWeather. Overnight Tuesday, Saturn will reach its highest point. Overnight Wednesday, Saturn will be closest to the moon, making for great photos.



The sight will be particularly sweet because of June's full moon, often referred to as the Strawberry Moon.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacesaturnu.s. & worldscience
WEATHER
Cooler Tuesday
Rain showers push into the Triangle
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
Summer weather can make you more angry, aggressive
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More Weather
Top Stories
Search warrants: Durham family was bound with zip ties while intruder stole $35,000
2 arrested in death of Rocky Mount police officer
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Woman says pharmacist denied her miscarriage prescription
Child, 3 adults injured in head-on crash in Raleigh
Wilson teen honored at BET Awards for solo school walkout
Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case
Show More
Supreme Court won't hear North Carolina districting dispute
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old selling water near park
Rain showers push into the Triangle
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close Friday
'Bathroom bill' fight returns to a North Carolina courtroom
More News