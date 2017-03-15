WEATHER

Make your own ABC11 Breaking News 1 out of paper

Make your own ABC11 Breaking News 1 vehicle out of paper.

Download the pieces:



Instructions:

1) Print on heavy (card stock) paper.
2) Score all fold lines, pre-fold all folds, and pre-bend all bends before gluing. Use common white glue, spread thinly, pinch and hold until it sticks.
3) Cut out parts. It is helpful to use a hobby knife and cutting mat for the small parts.
4) Starting at the back of the body, begin to glue the tabs onto the front windshield. Build hood. Attach hood to body. Attach the grille to front.
5) Build chassis and wheels. Attach wheels to chassis.
6) Attach chassis to body. Use alignment arrows.
7) Cut out and build bumpers. Attach bumpers to body.
8) Build and attach roof rack and off road lights
9) Cut out at and attach mirrors and spare tire.
10) With a matching-color marker, color the fold and cut lines for better appearance.
Don't forget to check out our other weather activities!
Related Topics:
weatherabc11 weather school
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
ABC11 weather activities!
Record the weather with the ABC11 Weather Diary!
WEATHER
ABC11 weather activities!
Truck falls through ice while driving on lake
White flags are out as icy chill grips the Triangle
Bitter cold today and tonight
More Weather
Top Stories
Driver in fatal Garner police chase charged
Deputies investigating after toddler found dead in NC
Ice causes near-crashes in Durham
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Bitter cold today and tonight
Pres. Trump tweets at Snoop Dogg after music video
Car collides with Wake school bus with 35 kids on board
Show More
Duke's twitter account among hacked with Nazi symbols
Blustering winds knock down traffic lights in Raleigh
Crash leaves four people injured in Raleigh
Watch as car crashes through popular Hope Mills eatery
White flags are out as icy chill grips the Triangle
More News
Photos
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Snow pics from the viewing area
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos