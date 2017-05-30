Marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday

According to @NWSSPC there is Marginal Risk for severe weather over the eastern half of the state today. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/vQI9UWIfla — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 30, 2017

A front will remain stalled out over the region today which will bring the risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The NOAA/NWS Storm Prediction Center has us in the marginal risk for severe weather today.Any severe weather would come from damaging winds or some isolated pockets of hail.Clouds will mix with some sunshine at times with temperatures near normal for the end of May.Showers and storms may linger into the early part of tonight, but will likely dissipate and leave a dry night for most.Weak high pressure will build in for Thursday and will help keep the region dry. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-80s with clouds and some sunshine at times.The area of high pressure will slide to the east and offshore by Friday, which will help pump more warmth and moisture into the mid-Atlantic and southeastern U.S. This, combined with several weak impulses of energy moving by aloft, will lead to showers and thunderstorms starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather