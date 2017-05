People are trying to identify a mysterious sea creature, but this time it's a long, long way from Scotland's Loch Ness.Locals are sharing photos and video of what appears to be the carcass of a massive sea creature that washed onto a beach in Maluku, Indonesia. In the video, you can see the water has turned red around the carcass as it bleeds.Lab tests are underway to determine what it is. A coordinator of Indonesia's Marine and Coastal Resources Management believes it is a whale, according to local news outlets