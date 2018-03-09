WEATHER

First Alert Mode: Might wake up to some snow Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Will it snow on Monday? (Will it snow on Monday? )

By
While the weekend will end on a cold and wet note, some folks could wake up to a bit of snow on Monday morning and because of this ABC11 is in First Alert Mode.

ABC11 went into First Alert Mode Friday afternoon, so be sure tune in to Eyewitness News and watch for updates on air and online and on the ABC11 News App

An area of low pressure will move across the state on Sunday and bring a cold rain to the region. As the low pressure moves toward the coast, some colder air will spread into the region. As the chillier air surges in, some of the rain could change to some wet snow, mainly north of the Triangle.



The changeover could occur before sunrise around Roxboro, and perhaps into the Triangle by 7 or 8 a.m.

Click here for First Alert Doppler
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Click here for the latest weather forecast.


Right now, it appears any accumulation will be light - perhaps half an inch, mainly on grassy surfaces, and mainly north of the Triangle.

In the Triangle, we're expecting nothing more than some snow showers with little or no accumulation. Roads should stay fine. We're still a couple of days out, so things could still change.

So this does not appear to be a major winter storm, but for some folks, especially north of the Triangle, it'll be a reminder that winter is not quite over!

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowweatherwinter weatherRaleighDurhamChapel HillPerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
A Bit Of Snow Monday Morning For Some
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
A Times Square proposal in the snow
My phone is showing snow. Is that true?!
More Weather
Top Stories
3-year-old struck by stray bullet in Fayetteville apartment
I-Team: Late toll fees generating millions for NCDOT
NC State subpoenaed by Justice Dept. amid NCAA investigation
7 people charged with trespassing in West Johnston HS security incident
NC congressional candidate warns of Russian meddling on her campaign
Durham police investigate shooting on Wabash Street
NRA files federal lawsuit over Florida legislation that raises the age to buy guns to 21
Self-promoting 'Pharma Bro' sentenced to prison in fraud
Show More
NC Uber driver accused of taping sexual encounter with drunk teen
Wake County PTA treasurer accused of embezzlement
Local mom donates onesies to UNC's NICU after son's battle
New Medicare cards going out soon, don't get scammed
Toys "R" Us reportedly preparing for liquidation
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 9, 2018
Diehard UNC fan has attended all 65 ACC tournaments
Duke-Carolina III: Brooklyn Edition
Durham police searching for 2 in sexual assault near Duke campus
More Video