Wintry Mix Possible This Week

The front that swept across the area late last night sent in colder, dry air for today. Temperatures held in the upper 30s across the Triangle most of the day. That dry, cold to chilly air will remain in place tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the low or middle 20s tonight with partly cloudy skies, then it will be cold to chilly tomorrow with intervals of clouds and sunshine and highs in the low 40s.

A reinforcing cold front will pick up enough moisture to bring a shower of rain, sleet or snow to areas off to the south and east of the Triangle late tomorrow night into early Wednesday. For now, it appears that the Triangle and areas north and west will stay dry.

Clouds will break at times tomorrow with highs in the middle 40s across the Triangle.

Colder, dry air will pour in again Wednesday night and it will remain cold and dry Thursday with highs only in the 30s.

It looks like the time frame for some snow or snow and ice from this cold pattern in the Triangle will be later Thursday night into early Friday morning as a storm system tries to slide across the Deep South then intensify along the mid-Atlantic coast. There is too much uncertainly to talk about amounts, but lets just say at this point it looks like we could have to allow extra travel time Friday morning.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

