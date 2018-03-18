More Snow? Seriously?

Many people have noticed their weather apps showing a snow symbol for Wednesday...it's not a mistake!The models have been consistent for the last two days showing some light snow for the Triangle to the north on Wednesday.Moisture will be limited but the setup is favorable for cold air to plunge in from the north allowing a transition from rain to snow (or possible sleet) during the morning hours.The latest runs of the global models have backed off a little, but are still showing some light snow falling.Will it stick? Too early to tell and I wouldn't be surprised if the models change their solutions by tomorrow too...could be more snow could be less.I would have to lean towards less because we're getting into late March with a high sun angle and warmer ground temperatures.We'll keep you updated. Brittany Bell will have the latest models tonight at 6 p.m. on ABC11.