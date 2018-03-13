  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
  • Programming Alert: Due to continuing snow coverage, GMA will air on 11.2
WEATHER

Multiple accidents reported as icy roads greet morning rush

EMBED </>More Videos

Road conditions across the Triangle (1 of 7)

Multiple accidents reported as icy roads greet morning rush

Multiple accidents reported as icy roads greet morning rush (WTVD)

Monday's snowfall is just a memory; however, its dangerous impact remains.

Multiple wrecks were reported Tuesday morning as slippery driving conditions met morning commuters.

Problem roads

As the snow that fell Monday froze overnight, it created icy patches on roads, bridges, and overpasses.

Multiple crashes were reported in Wake County mostly along I-40.

I-40 West is down to two lanes from Aviation Parkway to Wade Avenue following a crash.



Some areas included Saunders Street, the bridge near 540 and Aviation Parkway, and Lake Wheeler Road.

Despite the wrecks, NCDOT crews were on roadways salting Tuesday morning.


View ABC11's full interactive traffic map

Watch: Road conditions in Durham and Durham County

EMBED More News Videos

A live look at road conditions in Durham



What to keep in mind

  • The wintry mix could stick to roads in some areas, which could lead to slick spots
  • Bridges and overpasses will be especially hazardous
  • The sun will warm the roads by mid-morning, but temperatures will continue to be chilly.




If possible, motorists should delay hitting the roads until after 9 a.m., when temperatures are expected to warm above freezing.

Many counties are under a special advisory until 10 a.m., including Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Nash, Orange, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, and Wilson, because of the slick road conditions.

Unlike other winter storms, the NCDOT was unable to treat roads ahead of time to keep snow and ice from adhering to the asphalt.

EMBED More News Videos

The NC DOT explains how it decides to treat the roads.



Relentless rainfall prevented the DOT from brining any interstates, highways, or other main roads across the state.

EMBED More News Videos

First Alert Mode: Here are some tips for driving on ice.



"Brining is our best thing to prepare and you can't brine when it's raining because it just washes off," said Steve Abbott, NCDOT spokesperson.

Drivers should take it slow.

The DOT is going to have a small crew working the overnight. They'll be treating overpasses, bridges, and ramps.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwinter weathersnowsleetNCWake CountyDurham CountyOrange CountyPerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Snow has moved along, now when will we warm up?
How to drive safely in snow
How do districts decide to cancel school during a storm?
What is a nor'easter?
More Weather
Top Stories
Snow has moved along, now when will we warm up?
Person County blanketed by snow
Area school closings, delays, and early dismissals
Current Triangle traffic
Charges against Raleigh man surprise neighbors who reported him to police
Soldier appears in court for child-shooting incident
Nine dogs found dead near rural Wilson County roads
I-Team: Durham residents cry foul over neighborhood smell
Show More
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
Wake County bus driver charged after bus carrying 6 students overturns
VIDEO: Man breaks into animal shelter to steal gumballs
At least 49 killed after passenger jet catches fire after landing
Edgecombe County deputy killed during collision
More News
Photos
American Idol talent from North Carolina
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Durham Crimestoppers
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
More Photos