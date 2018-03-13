Multiple accidents reported as icy roads greet morning rush

A closer look at the wreck on I40: pic.twitter.com/A2nURonJ9q — Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) March 13, 2018

The wintry mix could stick to roads in some areas, which could lead to slick spots

Bridges and overpasses will be especially hazardous

The sun will warm the roads by mid-morning, but temperatures will continue to be chilly.

Monday's snowfall is just a memory; however, its dangerous impact remains.Multiple wrecks were reported Tuesday morning as slippery driving conditions met morning commuters.As the snow that fell Monday froze overnight, it created icy patches on roads, bridges, and overpasses.Multiple crashes were reported in Wake County mostly along I-40.I-40 West is down to two lanes from Aviation Parkway to Wade Avenue following a crash.Some areas included Saunders Street, the bridge near 540 and Aviation Parkway, and Lake Wheeler Road.Despite the wrecks, NCDOT crews were on roadways salting Tuesday morning.If possible, motorists should delay hitting the roads until after 9 a.m., when temperatures are expected to warm above freezing.Many counties are under a special advisory until 10 a.m., including Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Nash, Orange, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, and Wilson, because of the slick road conditions.Unlike other winter storms, the NCDOT was unable to treat roads ahead of time to keep snow and ice from adhering to the asphalt.Relentless rainfall prevented the DOT from brining any interstates, highways, or other main roads across the state."Brining is our best thing to prepare and you can't brine when it's raining because it just washes off," said Steve Abbott, NCDOT spokesperson.Drivers should take it slow.The DOT is going to have a small crew working the overnight. They'll be treating overpasses, bridges, and ramps.