HURRICANE

Emergency kit essentials for hurricane season

EMBED </>More Videos

The main issues we see are flash flooding from heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and power outages. (Shutterstock )

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Though the main effects from hurricanes and tropical cyclones are usually seen along the North Carolina coast, impacts can be felt across Central North Carolina as well.

The main issues we see are flash flooding from heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and power outages.

The American Red Cross is one of the first to respond to hurricanes and natural disasters. Barry Porter, Chief Executive Officer of the Eastern North Carolina Red Cross, says that packing an emergency kit can be lifesaving.

"Have a plan, stay informed and then build this kit," Porter said. "Kits are important to us because you may have to evacuate an area and you need to know what you'll need to have on hand to be of help."

The American Red cross recommends packing the following in your emergency kit:

- Water-at least a 3-day supply
- Food-at least a 3-day supply of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food
- Flashlight
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Medications (7-day supply)
- Medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, cane)
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items
- Copies of personal documents(medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
- Cell phone with chargers
- Family and emergency contact information
- Extra cash
- Emergency blanket
- Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)
- Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)
- Extra set of car keys and house keys
- Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes
- Rain gear
- Insect repellent and sunscreen
- Camera for photos of damage

Porter says it's also a good idea to fill up your car with gas before a big storm hits, to avoid long lines at the pump. Power from cars can also be used to charge your electronic devices.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RED CROSS HURRICANE SAFETY CHECKLIST (.pdf)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE
5 most hurricane-vulnerable cities
2018 hurricane season forecast
Alberto to William: This year's hurricane name list
Alberto downgraded to depression, dumps heavy rains on South
No direct impact expected for NC from Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto
More hurricane
WEATHER
Pattern Change Next Week!
5 most hurricane-vulnerable cities
How a drone, cellphone flashlight saved man trapped by lava
2018 hurricane season forecast
Alberto to William: This year's hurricane name list
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh man's first interview since video of police beating, K9 attack
'A big deal:' Family of boy mauled by dog in 2015 speaks on new fundraising efforts
Arrest made in attempted sexual assault near Duke campus
Overturned tanker closes US 1 in both directions near Apex
Man shot in Raleigh shopping center parking lot
DA: NY man had largest child porn collection in Suffolk County history
Loaded handgun found at Raleigh middle school
Wake Forest PD investigate after 21-year-old woman shot
Show More
3 million miles - but that's only part of GoRaleigh bus driver's colorful story
10 awesome hikes in the Triangle
Wilson Police K9 dies day after retirement
2 men face numerous charges after 6-week crime spree in Harnett Co.
Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers
More News