North Carolina Highway Patrol worried about eclipse safety

A total solar eclipse is shown in a March 2015 file photo. (Shutterstock)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol wants to be sure motorists heading to a vantage point for the upcoming solar eclipse don't let their experience get overshadowed by traffic problems.

The patrol says that because of the expected number of people taking part in viewing the eclipse on Aug. 21, roads across western portions of the state will see significantly more motorists.

Authorities are encouraging onlookers to arrive early for the eclipse to help ease the number of vehicles on the roads at one time.

RELATED: How to safely watch the total solar eclipse

Also, the patrol is encouraging motorists to use designated parking areas and avoid wearing eclipse glasses while driving. Motorists are also encouraged to plan alternate routes, have food and water on hand and expect traffic delays before and after the eclipse.

RELATED: What makes this eclipse so rare? And more facts and figures

Once you are in a safe place to watch the eclipse, you will need special glasses to look directly at it or you could permanently damage your eyes. Here is why: When you were a kid, you may have used a magnifying glass to focus sunlight on a leaf and get it to start smoking. It can happen in just a few seconds. Your eye is also a magnifying glass.

If you stare at the sun, you can focus the energy onto the retina of your eye and literally burn it. And because you don't have pain receptors there, it can happen without you even knowing it. Here's a great video put together by our web team explaining what you should look for when buying protective eyewear:

For more information, check out our eclipse section at abc11.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
