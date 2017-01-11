The Big Melt continues today as some sunshine and a moderating air mass warmed temperatures into the 50s and low 60s. A very mild night is on tap with lows in the mid 40s to near 50--about the normal high for this date. Watch out for some dense fog, especially in areas that still have some snow and ice on the ground.The warming trend continues tomorrow! After some clouds and fog early on, skies will be partly sunny by afternoon and temperatures will soar into the mid 60s to near 70. And it'll be just as warm Friday, if not a bit warmer.Then a cold front arrives Friday night to ruin the spring like weather!That cold front will press south of the state by Saturday morning and usher in a much cooler air mass, along with low clouds and light rain.A high pressure area will then build into central North Carolina enough to give the region overcast skies and much lower temperatures Saturday. There may be a few spotty showers and some drizzle with and just behind the front late Friday, Friday night into Saturday morning.The high pressure area will remain over central North Carolina through Sunday. Temperatures will attempt to rise on Sunday, but the low-level cold air will be stubborn to leave. Some places will be no higher than the upper 40s and lower 50s due to this stubborn low- level cold air.The wedge of low-level cold air will wash out early next week as southwest winds take over again and readings will rise back into the 60s.Another storm system moving into the Great Lakes Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week brings some wet weather Thursday of next week. Before that front arrives, the overall region looks unseasonably warm and mostly rain-free.Have a great evening!Chris