WEATHER

Another Warm Week

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The unseasonably warm weather will continue across Central North Carolina today.

Under abundant sunshine, the afternoon temperatures will climb to around record high levels, generally in the low to middle 70s.

Our fine weather will continue tonight and tomorrow. Readings will fall back into the 40s late tonight and then rebound up into the 60s tomorrow.

As high pressure moves off the coast of New England during midweek, lower-level winds will turn back out of the southwest on Wednesday. That pushes our humidity back up and brings a stray shower. Rain chances are pretty low staying at 30% Chance or less for most of the region.

Those SW winds will lead to near record warmth from Wednesday through Friday. A cold front will approach the region late this week, bringing the chance for rainfall on Saturday, followed by cooler, drier weather on Sunday.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Raleigh gardener gives advice on February planting
Here's what it'd look like to land on Pluto
What to do after a tornado
How to drive in dense fog
More Weather
Top Stories
Orange Co. deputies shoot, kill home invasion suspect
Fayetteville police cruiser involved in wreck
UNCC QB, brother of Panthers TE, arrested on rape charges
Man charged for hitting girlfriend's son 62 times in minutes
Crews save Johnston County neighborhood from brush fire
Trump's remarks about Sweden 'not referring to a specific incident,' White House says
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
Show More
Raleigh gardener gives advice on February planting
1 dead after train and SUV collide in Fayetteville
Man, 25, dies in 80-foot fall from NC waterfall
Small plane crashes in New Jersey, pilot survives
Swedes ridicule Trump's suggestion of major incident
More News
Top Video
Orange Co. deputies shoot, kill home invasion suspect
Gunshot victim who crashed into Fayetteville house dies
Small plane crashes in New Jersey, pilot survives
Crews save Johnston County neighborhood from brush fire
More Video