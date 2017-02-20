The unseasonably warm weather will continue across Central North Carolina today.Under abundant sunshine, the afternoon temperatures will climb to around record high levels, generally in the low to middle 70s.Our fine weather will continue tonight and tomorrow. Readings will fall back into the 40s late tonight and then rebound up into the 60s tomorrow.As high pressure moves off the coast of New England during midweek, lower-level winds will turn back out of the southwest on Wednesday. That pushes our humidity back up and brings a stray shower. Rain chances are pretty low staying at 30% Chance or less for most of the region.Those SW winds will lead to near record warmth from Wednesday through Friday. A cold front will approach the region late this week, bringing the chance for rainfall on Saturday, followed by cooler, drier weather on Sunday.Have a great week!Bigweather