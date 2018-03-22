The coastal storm that brought the wet snow yesterday morning and lingering rain yesterday afternoon and early evening has moved off to the northeast as planned. A dry and more stable air mass has moved into the region and has lead to a much nicer day today despite the fact that high temperatures are only reaching the lower 50s or about14 degrees lower than normal.High pressure centered over eastern Canada continues to build southward. This will maintain the dry and unseasonably chilly weather pattern for tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night.Another large storm system that moved into California yesterday and last night will move into the Rockies later tonight and tomorrow.This storm will move east with a trailing cold front and the whole system should bring increasing cloudiness across central North Carolina by Saturday morning, with rain arriving later in the afternoon.The cold air wedge setting up due to the high to the north forcing low-level dry chilly air into North Carolina will contrast with the warm moist air moving up from the south ahead of this next storm system. This will lead to the development of precipitation later Saturday afternoon.At first the precipitation will start out as rain. Then the air aloft will become cold enough so that the rain will become mixed with sleet Saturday night, mainly north of the Triangle. Then as surface temperatures cool readings will drop to and probably just below freezing in parts of the area especially from the Triangle on north. Temperatures should stay a few degrees above freezing across southern North Carolina. So places like the Fayettevillle and Goldsboro areas should stay above freezing avoiding the potential for ice.Right now, it appears there could be a period of light snow or sleet Saturday night, mainly north of the Triangle. Any accumulations should be on the light side, less than one inch. A cold rain with a bit of a mix is possible in the Triangle, with rain to the south,High pressure still centered to the north will ridge stronger into the region and this should lead to dry and unseasonably cool weather for Sunday afternoon through Tuesday night of next week.Long-range models show warmer weather finally returning to the region during the middle and latter part of next week. In fact, current model output has readings warming into the lower 70s. That will put a smile on most people's faces--finally feeling like spring!Have a great evening,Chris