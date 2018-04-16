BUZZWORTHY

NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Wendell

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was lucky to escape when a tree crashed into her living room. (Robert Judson)

WENDELL, NC (WTVD) --
The National Weather Service confirmed Monday night that an EF1 tornado touched down in Wendell on Sunday.

The NWS said the twister touched down about five miles north-northwest of Wendell. The estimated maximum wind speed was 87 mph. Numerous trees were uprooted and several pines were snapped off. A few homes sustained damage to roof shingles and siding.

But one Wendell family is lucky things weren't worse when a tree crashed through the roof of a home.

A woman told ABC11 on Monday that she was watching TV on Sunday night when she got up to close the window on the back side of her mobile home in the 600 block of Rees Lane.

When she went to sit back down, a tree came crashing through that window and the middle of her room - just missing her.



Her daughter next door heard the commotion and came running over to her mom's home to find her mother sitting in the chair in shock.

Quite the fright, but a fortunate escape.

READ MORE: One dead after tornado hits Guilford County

A preliminary storm survey is being conducted Monday in the Raleigh area, including in Rolesville, Wendell and Zebulon, for possible tornado damage.

PHOTOS: Tornado rips through Greensboro


Thousands of Triangle residents were without power after the storm roared through, but Duke Energy had restored virtually all power in Wake County as of Monday evening.

View Duke's interactive outage map

READ MORE: Power outages reported: Here's what you need to do
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherrainstormstorm damagetornadosevere weatherNCWendellWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Have mercy! Baby Stamos is here!
WATCH: Tornado knocks car off road; couple says seat belts saved them
True love: George H.W. Bush's letter to Barbara
Walmart yodeling kid yodels his way to Coachella
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
More buzzworthy
WEATHER
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135 mph winds
A Dry Week Ahead
VIDEO: Widespread damage in Greensboro after tornado
Today marks anniversary of 2011 tornado outbreak that killed 24
More Weather
Top Stories
North Carolina mom, children infected with salmonella after eating recalled eggs
Seven charged with trafficking in Rocky Mount motel heroin bust
Fire destroys Fayetteville couple's 'dream home'
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135 mph winds
Raleigh man dies after being shot in chest, police say
Fayetteville council votes to begin process to remove embattled member
Two taxi drivers stabbed in Durham during the weekend
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
Show More
2 Durham teens charged in Fuquay-Varina auto business crimes
Starbucks manager who called police before viral arrest no longer employed
Durham Police investigate after man found fatally shot in driveway
I-Team: Garbage piling up in Neuse River
Domino's will now deliver to beaches, parks
More News