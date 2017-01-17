An approaching cool front is helping to bring some rain showers over the northern part of central North Carolina into southern Virginia.These showers will expand a bit more to the south and east and impact mostly the northern half of North Carolina into the early evening hours. Most of the showers will move off to the east later tonight; there might be another shower in spots later.Once this weak front swings through central North Carolina an area of dry stable air will move in as high pressure builds eastward from the Ohio Valley. This should break up the clouds tomorrow afternoon then a clear to partly cloudy sky is expected for tomorrow night through Thursday.Another weak front will work eastward from the central Plains States.This system will bring central North Carolina some showers Friday followed by another weak area of high pressure and more dry, mild weather Friday night and Saturday. This should set the stage for an unseasonably warm day on Saturday with temperatures rising well into the 60s despite a lot of clouds.A storm system moving into the West Coast Wednesday night and Thursday will move into the central U.S. this coming weekend and support the development of a large surface storm. This surface storm will move from Oklahoma on eastward. This system will reach the Tennessee Valley by late Sunday. This will bring more clouds and a more significant rain event to central North Carolina Sunday and Sunday night. The more significant rainfall is expected to move east and out of the region Monday morning of next week.