The worst of the heat will peak this afternoon. We also have more storms across the area. Some of these storms could reach severe limits producing gusty winds and hail. Right now we are under a marginal risk.Another hot and steamy day is in store Monday, but not to the extreme of this weekend's heat. However, there will also be an increased chance for thunderstorms as a very weak cold front nears from the Northwest.The frontal boundary will stall out in the vicinity Tuesday and will continue to serve as a focal point for shower and thunderstorm activity.Temperatures will lower somewhat Wednesday with clouds, some sun and still the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Thursday looks to become dry as this front moves away.Have a great evening and stay cool!Brittany Bell