  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
WEATHER

Cooler Air on The Way

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The worst of the heat will peak this afternoon. We also have more storms across the area. Some of these storms could reach severe limits producing gusty winds and hail. Right now we are under a marginal risk.


Another hot and steamy day is in store Monday, but not to the extreme of this weekend's heat. However, there will also be an increased chance for thunderstorms as a very weak cold front nears from the Northwest.

The frontal boundary will stall out in the vicinity Tuesday and will continue to serve as a focal point for shower and thunderstorm activity.

Temperatures will lower somewhat Wednesday with clouds, some sun and still the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Thursday looks to become dry as this front moves away.

Have a great evening and stay cool!
Brittany Bell
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
Whale 'dances' beautifully in Great Barrier Reef
Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
Triple digits: Our area is seeing extremely rare heat
More Weather
Top Stories
Coast Guard rescues 5 from Topsail Island
Wake County fire kills 2 pets, displaces family of 5
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
1 shot outside Cumberland County club
Preemie home after Mexican hospital accused of extortion
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
Police: 8 dead in truck, 20 dire in immigrant smuggling case
Show More
Ohio set to resume executions, child killer awaits appeals
Lawyer: Simpson 'on cloud 9' following parole board decision
Father won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas
Salmonella outbreak linked to papayas kills 1 in NYC
Coast Guard searches for man missing off Outer Banks
More News
Top Video
Father won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas
Duke, UNC unite to raise money for Teen Cancer America
Volunteers in Wake Co. make 10K meals for hungry kids
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Durham
More Video