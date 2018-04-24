WEATHER

Not As Wet Tomorrow

The storm that brought the soaking rain to central and eastern North Carolina is now moving away. There will be a leftover shower or two around for a time in the evening hours, but then most of the rest of the night is going to be rain free with mostly cloudy skies. The upper-level disturbance that caused the storm will drift across the area tomorrow, mainly in the morning hours. This can cause another shower or two that should end in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the low and mid 70s.

During the day Thursday, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with near seasonable temperatures. However, another upper-level storm will arrive from the south and west. This was originally was scheduled for Friday but all the latest computer models now say it'll move across the area Thursday night into Friday morning. So that is when we are now anticipating the next batch of showers to move through. As this moves away Friday, it should dry out and clouds may break a little in the afternoon.

One last storm system moves south and east of the area on Saturday. Right now we believe it will be too far south and east to bring rain but the skies may be mostly cloudy at times. After that it looks like a couple of stellar days Sunday and Monday with sunny skies and warm afternoons.

Have a great evening,

Chris

