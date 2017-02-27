After a remarkably warm week, the weekend ended with a much cooler day yesterday. Warm air will begin to return to Central North Carolina today.
Despite the return of some clouds, a southerly breeze will help boost temperatures back into the 60s this afternoon in most spots after a chilly start this morning.
Tonight will be much warmer than last night, then temperatures will soar into the 70s tomorrow as a southwesterly breeze picks up. There will be a shower or thunderstorm in some places tomorrow, but most of the time will be rain-free.
The renewed warmth will peak on Wednesday as readings make a run at record highs into the 80s in spots.
A vigorous cold front will cross our region on Wednesday night, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms with isolated damaging winds possible. The SPC has the area already in a risk for severe weather, so it will be something to keep an eye on.
Cooler weather will follow from Thursday into the weekend, with lots of sunshine each day.
Have a great week!
Bigweather
