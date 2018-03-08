WEATHER

Cool Air Sticks Around

Cool, drier air will settle in over the area in the wake of a cold front for the next couple of days.

An upper disturbance will swing through the area today producing some scattered clouds, and a stray sprinkle, but it will turn mostly clear by tonight. Temperatures will fail to get out of the upper 40s this afternoon and will drop back into the upper 20s tonight under the clear skies with light wind.

High pressure will move east into the area into Friday, setting up a nice end to the week with mostly sunny skies. Despite the sunshine it stays cool.

That high will move east Friday night and another cold front will approach from the west. This system will bring more clouds Saturday and there could be a zone of deeper moisture along the front as it moves south and into the region.

The best chance for any shower development will likely stay mostly west of the Triangle into Saturday evening.

This front will move southward and stall across South Carolina Saturday night. As this happens, an area of low pressure will develop over northern Texas on Saturday and this surface storm will track along the stalling front across the southern Tennessee Valley area. This storm will track over or just south of the Triangle during Sunday and bring a soaking rain to the region with rainfall totals averaging 0.75 to 1.50 inches.

The bulk of the rain will come to an end by Sunday evening. However, there might still be some lingering showers through Sunday night.

By daybreak Monday, dry cool air will arrive and force any lingering moisture off to the east. This will lead to a break in the clouds and most places will see a partly sunny sky evolve by Monday afternoon.

Have a great Thursday!

