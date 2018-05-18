WEATHER

Flash Flood Watch

The unsettled and humid pattern will remain the same into Saturday, with a shower and thunderstorm possibly occurring at any time. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tomorrow evening. Localized rain amounts of 1-2" or more could cause some flooding issues in a few spots.

The combination of a western Atlantic ridge and an upper-level trough to the west will bring abundant,very moist, air north from the tropics. This moisture will be turned into showers and thunderstorms with the greatest number during the afternoon and evening hours.

Any shower or thunderstorm will bring the good chance of heavy downpours that can cause some local flash flooding problems, especially on Saturday.


Sunday through Tuesday, the western Atlantic ridge will move west a bit and the upper-level trough will weaken and move northeast. Sunday will see more dry time than rain-time.

It will continue to be humid with a lot of moisture throughout the entire depth of atmosphere; however, we are likely to see some sunshine through the clouds each day. That sunshine will bring somewhat warmer air. This in turn will bring more scattered and mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms to the area. By Thursday or Friday we could see a dry day across the region.

Have a great weekend,

Chris

