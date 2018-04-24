WEATHER

A Wet Day

The unsettled pattern, with persistent rain, will continue today.

Rain will fall at lighter rates and become more sporadic as we press through the afternoon with highs staying in the 60s.

Most of tonight then becomes rain-free before an upper-level storm system crosses the area tomorrow.

A brief period of drier weather returns Thursday with some sunshine and slightly cooler air settling over the area.

Another storm system will arrive on Friday and will bring a little rain lat in the day. This system will then move away on Saturday with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures will continue into Sunday for a nice end to the weekend.

The beginning of next week will be dry with plenty of sunshine through the middle of the week. Conditions will be warmer each day as temperatures approach the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a good Tuesday and try to stay dry!

Bigweather

