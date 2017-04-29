WEATHER

Steamy weekend! High humidity will make it feel like July

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

It will still feel like summer on Sunday. Dew point temperatures will be hovering between 65 and 70 which means humidity levels will be uncomfortable. High pressure is responsible for keeping things dry and very toasty across North Carolina

As far as rain goes, we will be mostly dry through the weekend. Though we will be so warm that there will be pop up thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, but mainly to the west of the Triangle.

A cold front will move into the area late Monday, and that will bring us our next rain chance. Most of the rain and storms will move through late Monday night and clear out early Tuesday. Right now the severe weather threat is on the low end due to a lack of unstable air.

Rain clear Tuesday and things stay dry through most of Thursday

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell

"
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Woman drowns after driving through floodwaters
America's biggest weather worries
Hitting the trails this weekend? You may not be able to
Concerns linger as residents wait for river to crest
More Weather
Top Stories
Overturned truck closes lanes on I-40 east in Orange Co
U.S. service member dies after an explosion in Iraq
Child playing with gun injured in accidental shooting
Apex BB gun shooting suspects charged with assault
Ground search called off for escaped inmate convicted in attempted murder of cop
Truck takes down Fuquay-Varina power lines
Fyre Fest fiasco: Bahamas party becomes huge disappointment
Show More
Fleeing suspect fires shots at Burlington officer
Democrats bash Trump's first 100 days but 'pretty exciting' for GOP
NASA employee arrested on child pornography charge
Chipotle employee accused of planting bathroom camera
CA must allow transgender inmates' earrings, judge says
More News
Top Video
WATCH: What will kids do in front of the ABC11 cameras?
Child playing with gun injured in accidental shooting
21,000 AT&T workers poised for Monday strike
Former NCSU QB Russell Wilson, Ciara welcome baby girl
More Video