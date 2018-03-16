It will be another dry day today as sunshine mixes with some clouds as high pressure over the Southeast begins to weaken and move east. Temps will be typical, in the lower 60s, and the winds will not be as strong today.
Moisture will increase and skies will turn out mostly cloudy by late tonight. Overnight lows will stay above average, in the mid 40s.
Low pressure will move toward the central Appalachians Saturday and some showers will be around Saturday, with the best chance Saturday night. We may even see a rumble of thunder, but the SPC keeps the marginal risk west of us at the moment.
That area of low pressure will move quickly eastward and drier air will return Sunday to round out the weekend, along with some sunshine. Temperatures will be at or slightly below average over the weekend in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Another storm moving out of the Rockies and into the Plains late Sunday into early Monday will bring the return of clouds and the chance for some light rain Monday.
Rain will linger into Tuesday, then cooler, drier air will return midweek.
Have a great weekend!
Bigweather
Related Topics:
weather
weather