High pressure that has been giving the area almost perfect weather all week slowly moves east this weekend. But other than some clouds appearing, patches of high clouds today and partly sunny skies on Sunday, it stays warm for the time of year and rain-free. So all-in-all it is going to be a very nice weekend.

The big changes occur next week. Moisture increases for Monday giving more clouds than sunshine. It stays on the warm side with highs in the middle 70s and no rain is expected during the daylight hours.

By Tuesday, a strong cold front approaches from the west. At the same time a low that forms near the Gulf Coast Monday moves northeast ahead of the front. Rain is likely Tuesday with these two features, and there can be a thunderstorm as well. Some of the rain will be heavy and could cause poor drainage area flooding. Wednesday is a much cooler day behind the front with clouds and some sunshine and temperatures back down in the lower 60s for high temperatures.
Thursday is also a cool day with some sunshine.

Have a great weekend!

Steve Stewart
