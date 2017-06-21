WEATHER

Rain Ends Today

A nearly stationary, and weakening, front will keep it pretty cloudy and damp this morning.

The front will gradually fall apart, and a westerly flow in the Triangle will start to allow some drier air to work eastward and allow intervals of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low to middle 80s and will be below average for the first day of summer. ICYMI...


The push of drier air this afternoon will be a weak one. With intervals of sunshine heating us into the upper 80s tomorrow, there will be enough moisture for a shower or thunderstorm to develop in the afternoon.

Upper-level high pressure over the Atlantic will do a good job keeping the deeper tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Cindy from getting into central North Carolina through Friday. However, there still will be a shower or thunderstorm in the area on Friday.

The moisture from what remains of Cindy will connect with a cold front coming southeastward over the weekend into early next week. This looks to bring a better chance for more numerous showers and thunderstorm to the Triangle. The details are hard to pinpoint, but there will be heavy showers and storms through the weekend.

Have a great Wednesday!

weather
