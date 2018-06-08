Temperatures will rise over the next few days.It will be another largely dry day today with sunshine mixed with some clouds. There may be a stray afternoon thunderstorm east of I-95.Saturday will be very similar with anything spotty likely closer to the coast or in the mountains to the west. Highs will be in the upper 80s today and near 90 Saturday.A cold front will advance toward the area Sunday and increase clouds.It will lead to a couple of afternoon thunderstorms, some could be strong. Highs to round out the weekend will be in the lower 90s.This front will stall near the area early next week, keeping the weather pattern unsettled for the foreseeable future.Temperatures do come down into the lower 80s early next week.Have a great weekend!Bigweather