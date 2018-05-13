A strong area of high pressure will continue to hold over the Southeast through tomorrow. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with temperatures remaining high and in the upper 60s to near 70.Another hot one tomorrow with mostly sunshine and record-tying heat in the mid-90s.The weather will start to change on Tuesday as a developing area of low pressure over Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico begins to shift north. Tropical moisture from this feature will reach the Triangle later Tuesday with a possible afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high heat will get trimmed back, but it will still be quite warm for this time of year on Tuesday. The weather will become more active middle to late week as tropical moisture increases northward across the Carolinas leading to rounds of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evenings.Temperatures will trend back to more normal readings middle to late-week period.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell