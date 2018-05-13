WEATHER

Still Hot Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A strong area of high pressure will continue to hold over the Southeast through tomorrow. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with temperatures remaining high and in the upper 60s to near 70.
Another hot one tomorrow with mostly sunshine and record-tying heat in the mid-90s.

The weather will start to change on Tuesday as a developing area of low pressure over Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico begins to shift north. Tropical moisture from this feature will reach the Triangle later Tuesday with a possible afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high heat will get trimmed back, but it will still be quite warm for this time of year on Tuesday. The weather will become more active middle to late week as tropical moisture increases northward across the Carolinas leading to rounds of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evenings.
Temperatures will trend back to more normal readings middle to late-week period.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
First Alert Mode: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
WATCH: This video of a pollen storm in New Jersey is absolutely insane
More Weather
Top Stories
ABC11 staff share their favorite photos of mom
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
WATCH: Apple CEO Tim Cook's Commencement speech at Duke University
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
NC lawmaker: 'Teacher Union thugs' are behind May 16 rally
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
2 children killed in North Carolina apartment fire
Fire ravages North Raleigh townhome
Show More
Apple won't promote R. Kelly music on featured playlists
Chili's says customers may be affected by credit card breach
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
Young Dolph gives $20K to baristas fired from Duke coffee shop
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
More News