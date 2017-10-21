Tonight won't be as cool as past nights have been as temperatures aren't expected to fall below 50 for the first time since Oct. 16.This isn't due to an increase in cloud cover, but an uptick in the overall warmth and humidity of the atmosphere.Daytime temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 70s for another few days with mainly sunny conditions. Overall, a warm but pleasant weekend is in store for the Triangle.An incoming shift in the weather will first be noticeable on Sunday night, when thicker cloud cover will begin to build over the region.Clouds will limit temperatures just a touch on Monday before heavy rain and storms blow into the region overnight. Some minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible as well as some gusty winds. Tuesday, rain will move out of the area earlier in the day, and some sunny breaks may even return by evening.Brisk autumn weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday, with increasing sunshine and noticeably cooler conditions taking over.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell