  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Raleigh shoppers rush to stock up on supplies ahead of winter weather

EMBED </>More Videos

Shoppers rush to stock up at hardware stores and grocery stores.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Folks across the viewing area were preparing for the snow by stocking up at hardware and grocery stores Tuesday night.

ABC11 went to Seaboard Ace Hardware in downtown Raleigh and the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue, and while we saw a steady stream of folks going in to both stores, with some supplies running low, nothing had sold out by 10 p.m.

Managers at both spots said it's because they prepped in advance for the winter-weather rush.



One manager at Ace Hardware, Anderson Claypool, said he was working on his day off so they can prepare for the worst while they hope for the best.

"Now as of tomorrow our truck may get stuck so that's why being overstocked is better than not being prepared in time," Claypool said.

Some Food Lion shoppers were trying to do just that.



"I am shopping because we don't want to get caught up in the house with no food," Darlene Dubois said.

The rush caused a headache for others doing their regular shopping.

"We were from up in the Adirondack mountains and you always had a loaf of bread in the freezer and powdered milk on the shelf because you might not have power for a week," Claudia Lebarron said.

Bread was flying off the shelves at the New Bern Food Lion, but still rows of loaves were left. The milk, restocked.

"We'll bring in extra staff," Food Lion manager David Cooper said. "We'll bring in extra ordering, and we'll have plenty of supplies and plenty of essentials for everybody."

While both stores said they plan to be open during their regular hours Wednesday (if they can), public officials do ask folks to stay off the roads if there is snow.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowwinter weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
A timeline of the projected snowfall
Forecast snow totals increase; Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
Duke Energy prepared for outages ahead of snow storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Forecast snow totals increase; Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency
A timeline of the projected snowfall
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
Asheboro man charged in fatal hammer attack on dog
Chapel Hill pedestrian dies after collision with vehicle
School, business closings and delays information center
Man charged after shooting prompts lockdown at Wilson hospital
Bodies of missing Durham man, unidentified woman found in Falls Lake
Show More
Duke Energy prepared for outages ahead of snow storm
Wake County Board of Education names interim superintendent
Army veteran sues VA over scalpel left in body after surgery
4 cool new bars to check out in Raleigh
Police: Man charged with DWI after drinking 'Catnip Cocktail'
More News
Top Video
Forecast snow totals increase; Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency
A timeline of the projected snowfall
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
How Wake County Schools determines snow plans
More Video