Risk for severe weather today, threat of isolated tornado

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ABC11 viewing area under a slight risk for severe weather today, with the biggest threats being damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Before storms move across our area, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says the late-season warm spell will continue today. But it will be cloudier than recent days as a fairly strong cold front approaches us from the west.

A noticeable southerly breeze will kick up and temperatures will again climb high into the 70s.

"The front will move through this evening with showers, and potentially a strong and drenching thunderstorm," Schwenneker said. "There could be some locally damaging winds and a pocket or two of hail. We may even see an isolated tornado. The SPC has put the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather."



Tomorrow, he says the cold front will push gradually eastward to the coast.

The area will dry out from the Triangle on westward. The temperature will again reach the 70s in most places tomorrow.

A noticeably cooler autumnal air mass will move in tomorrow night and be with us on Wednesday and Thursday.

Despite plenty of sunshine both days, daytime highs will hold in the 60s. Nighttime readings will fall to near 40 both nights.

Warmer air will return here again Friday and Saturday, boosted by continued sunshine for all of Friday and most of Saturday. Then, our next chance of rain will come by Saturday night into Sunday.

