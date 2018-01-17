  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Roxboro woman stuck in ditch touched by strangers' help

EMBED </>More Videos

Sierra Bowes of Roxboro was touched by the kindness of strangers who pulled her SUV out of a ditch.

By
OXFORD, NC (WTVD) --
Among the many stranded drivers Wednesday was Sierra Bowes of Roxboro, who went to work in Oxford before the snow began.

And when it started coming down, the panic set in.

"They were telling everybody to go ahead and go home because it's getting really bad," Bowes said.

So bad, in fact, that Bowes ended up in a ditch.

I was coming straight through here and there was a truck in front of me that spun in a circle, and I kind of just let off the brake and it just slid off into the grass," she said.

When an ABC11 crew pulled up, a pickup driver and several of his friends had stopped to help.

They quickly attached a strap to Bowes' SUV and took just a few seconds to get her vehicle out of the ditch.

Bowes was touched by their act of kindness.

"I find it amazing that people are so willing to help," she said, wiping back a tear. "He was like the seventh person that stopped to ask if I was OK."

There were thanks and hugs. Then Bowes had a parting message for all the people out on the roads.

"I pray that everybody gets home safe today," she said, "because it's getting pretty bad."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow emergencyfeel goodgood samaritanact of kindnessacts of kindnessperson county newsgranville county newsOxfordRoxboroPerson CountyGranville County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Wintry road conditions around the area
Some areas get more than 10+ inches of snow
Big Warm Up Late Week
Power outages reported: Here's what you need to do
More Weather
Top Stories
Some areas get more than 10+ inches of snow
Wintry road conditions around the area
Durham officer rescues 2 women from car in icy creek
Power outages reported: Here's what you need to do
How to make snow cream
Sledding fun at Dix Park in Raleigh!
No ice scraper? No problem! Texas gets creative
FBI offers $30,000 reward for information on deaths of 3 Lumberton women
Show More
A timeline of the projected snowfall
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
School, business closings and delays information center
Asheboro man charged in fatal hammer attack on dog
Raleigh shoppers rush to stock up on supplies
More News
Top Video
Some areas get more than 10+ inches of snow
Sledding fun at Dix Park in Raleigh!
Wintry road conditions around the area
Raleigh shoppers rush to stock up on supplies
More Video