HURRICANE

SC is home to the only facility in the world that can test two-story homes under life-like hurricane winds

EMBED </>More Videos

In order to make homes safer during natural disasters, you need accurate testing.

By
In order to make homes safer during natural disasters, you need accurate testing.

The IBHS Research Center in Richburg, South Carolina, does just that.

The center was built in 2010 and it aims to advance building science.

The center evaluates the strength of specific building material by testing in realistic situations.

One part of the building has 105 fans that can simulate up to a category three hurricane.

IBHS tests those wind speeds on an actual house to see how the home performs when a hurricane hits.

One thing the center has already found is that closing your interior doors during a hurricane can lower your risk of losing your roof during a tropical system.

When the wind comes into a house it wants to push up and push out on the building; by closing your interior doors you limit the upward push to a small area minimizing your risk of losing your roof.

The facility can even accurately portray the size of raindrops; they've tested what wind-driven rain can do to a house, and through these experiments, they recommend that people have a sealed roof deck.

That means you can seal the seems of your roof to prevent water from getting into your house.

Some of those storm demonstrations can be watched here.

These examples are just some of the many breakthroughs that the IBHS facility has discovered with their realistic weather testing.

The center has developed a standard of building called the Fortified Home. The Fortified Home Program involves specific construction methods that can strengthen your home during hurricanes and severe storms.

You can find out more about the Fortified Home Program by clicking here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE
2018 Hurricane Outlook: 5 to 9 hurricanes predicted
Here's what we can expect for the 2018 hurricane season
A look back at the 2017 hurricane season
NC volunteers play crucial role during hurricane season
More hurricane
WEATHER
2018 Hurricane Outlook: 5 to 9 hurricanes predicted
Here's what we can expect for the 2018 hurricane season
A look back at the 2017 hurricane season
NC volunteers play crucial role during hurricane season
More Weather
Top Stories
4 additional arrests made in death of China Wok restaurant owner
2018 Hurricane Outlook: 5 to 9 hurricanes predicted
CNN: Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment
Luke Maye returning to UNC, plans to withdraw from NBA draft
More than 250 exposed to TB at Apex Friendship High School
Alberto to William: This year's hurricane name list
Trump on canceled summit: World losing opportunity for peace
Man's bizarre comments unnerve parents at Cary park
Show More
24-year-old man dies after fall from high rise under construction
911 call reveals family's frantic attempt to help girl, dying from asthma attack
No assembly required: IKEA not coming to Cary after all
Baby dies after father forgets her in hot pickup truck
NCCU coach Moton reveals special impact of new WCPSS superintendent
More News