A cold front has already sparked a round of rain and storms. Some of those storms have been severe especially near the North Carolina and Virginia border. There's a severe thunderstorm watch out until 9pm.On Sunday, the severe threat will shift south of us through South Carolina. We will have to deal with off and on rain as an area of low pressure slowly tracks through the state. That low will still be nearby Monday so the start of the work week will be wet as well.Rain will start to clear out early Tuesday morning. Highs will warm back up to the 80s for the remainder of the week.Have a great weekend!Brittany Bell