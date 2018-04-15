WEATHER

Severe storms looking more likely this evening

Steve Stewart 
ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the storm prediction center in Norman, OK (SPC) has increased our risk for severe weather this evening to enhanced. That's level 3 of 5.

The main threat is for damaging straight-line winds; however the tornado risk has increased as well. Timing for severe weather will be 8 p.m. in our western counties, 9-10 p.m. in the Triangle and 11 p.m. along the I-95 corridor. Please be weather aware this evening. We'll keep you updated...



