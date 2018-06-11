Severe weather causes downed trees, power outages in the Triangle

As some Triangle residents are just getting their power turned back on, we're preparing for the potential of more severe weather Monday afternoon.That's something people in parts of Durham and Chapel Hill do not want to hear.Most people had power turned back on by Monday morning but one Durham neighborhood was dark for most of the day after a large tree fell onto a line and eventually landed on a car.A man who was home at the time the tree fell said he heard a loud boom around 5:45 a.m.Lee Horne looked outside to find the yard covered in debris.And, he was trapped, forcing him to cancel his errands, including his job interview in the afternoon."Man makes plans and God laughs," Horne said. "You just do what you need to do and keep on going and relax."Residents in Orange County are also cleaning up.Part of a tree fell on the home of legendary UNC basketball player Lennie Rosenbluth.It left a hole in the roof with water rushing inside, soaking the living room carpet and ruining the furniture.His power stayed on, but that wasn't the case for 700 other Duke Energy customers in the county.