High pressure will shift eastward as a warm front lifts north toward the area. This, along with a weak storm system, will allow for more clouds and a couple of showers around today.
Temperatures will stay below average and only rise into the 60s.

This frontal boundary will stall out in the vicinity tomorrow, although it lifts far enough to the north so that warmer air filters into the region. With the close proximity to the front, there will continue to be the chance for a shower and a thunderstorm, mainly north of the city. Afternoon temperatures will climb close to 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will remain in place Thursday and Friday as the frontal boundary will still be in the area, and may begin to shift southward with time. Of these two days, Friday has the best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms or even a period of heavier rain.

A shower may linger into Saturday morning, although the trend will be to dry things out over the weekend with temperatures below average for the middle of May.

Have a great Tuesday!

