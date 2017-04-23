WEATHER

More Rain on the Way

Low pressure moving east over the southern Appalachians will lead to a steadier rainfall and embedded thunderstorms tonight. This system will linger over the Carolinas on Monday and drift toward the coast on Tuesday. This will result in a dull, dreary period for the Triangle on Monday and at least through early Tuesday. Flooding will be a concern due to heavy rainfall in this region. There's currently a flood watch in effect through early Tuesday. Some spots could pick up to 4 inches of rain by mid week.

High pressure building in from the west will bring the return of drier and warmer conditions as a southwesterly flow develops on Wednesday through the latter part of the week. Temperatures will be back to near
80 on Wednesday, then into the mid- and upper 80s late week.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

