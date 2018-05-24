For those of us in the northern half of the viewing area, it was much nicer than recent days. A cold front dropped into South Carolina and brought in some less humid air from the Triangle to the north. Around Fayetteville, it was still pretty muggy and showers were fairly numerous near the South Carolina border. Tonight will be mostly fair with lows in the low and mid 60s.Friday will be a pretty nice day with tolerable humidity and only a spotty shower here and there, a pretty good day to get a start on the holiday weekend. Unfortunately, the pleasant weather won't last through the long weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible every day Saturday through Monday, but there will be lots of dry times as well. The wettest day of the three looks to be Monday at this point. Highs all three days will be in the 80s.A tropical low will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and could become Tropical Storm Alberto. The system is expected to move into the central Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend. While there won't be any direct impacts from the storm, the feed of tropical moisture will continue through next week and keep rain chances high.Have a great evening!Chris