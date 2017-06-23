WEATHER

Showers today - chance lingers for Saturday

High pressure over the Atlantic will weaken and change its influence over the Carolinas as remnant moisture of what once was Tropical Storm Cindy will work northeast them to the east.

Today, we will be in a very warm and humid southwest flow, and temperatures will rise into the lower 90s, with a heat index into the upper 90s.

With a mixture of clouds and sunshine and the building heat combined with some moisture from Cindy, there will be be enough instability to support a shower or thunderstorm in places, though most places stay rain-free this afternoon/evening.

A front will move into the warm, humid air on Saturday and Saturday night. This will help bring showers and thunderstorms to the region just about any time on Saturday and Saturday night. Part of our area is under a marginal risk for severe weather.



Very dry and cooler air moving will move southeastward behind the front, and this refreshing air mass will reach central North Carolina by Sunday.

A large surface high pressure area will move eastward from the Plains and help bring some very pleasant weather Sunday through much of next week. We'll see lots of sunshine and low humidity.

Have a great weekend!

