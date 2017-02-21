WEATHER

Another Warm Week

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A weak cool front moving southward will help a slightly cooler flow of air leading to lower temps today. Even so, it will still be about 10 higher than average, with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

A weak system will swing eastward tomorrow bringing a mostly cloudy sky and few hit-and-miss showers across Central North Carolina. Most places won't have any heavy rainfall.

That weak weather system will move east of the Carolinas tomorrow night, and another large area of high pressure will move over on Thursday and Friday. This will bring more very warm weather. Record-high temperatures for Thursday, Friday and even Saturday could be challenged.

A cold front will reach the Appalachians on Friday night and sweep through Central North Carolina on Saturday with spotty showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm. ATTM, the none of the storms will be severe, if they fire.

In the wake of Saturday's cold front, cooler weather will move into the region.

However, there is no sign of real cold weather. In fact, any real cold weather remains well north of the area through at least the next 10 days.

Have a great Tuesday!

Bigweather

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
Raleigh gardener gives advice on February planting
Here's what it'd look like to land on Pluto
What to do after a tornado
More Weather
Top Stories
'Unintended victim' shot to death in Roxboro
30 days in, Trump's polls low, but supporters stand firm
Home warranties: Peace of mind or homeowner headache?
Jewish centers again receive phone threats across nation
Lee County residents call for commisioner to resign
SBI executes warrant on Hoke County government office
Ex-Moore County SRO charged in sex offenses with student
Show More
AR-15, ammo, armor stolen from Chatham Sheriff's vehicle
Manhunt on for 2nd suspect in Fayetteville murder
Fire starts during Raeford domestic dispute
President Trump names new national security adviser
1 officer killed, 1 injured in California shooting
More News
Top Video
30 days in, Trump's polls low, but supporters stand firm
Jewish centers again receive phone threats across nation
Lee County residents call for commisioner to resign
More Video