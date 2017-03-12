Snow falling in central NC; cold weather returns

The morning will start off a little wintry across the region, especially areas to the west and south. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cumberland, Hoke, and Sampson counties through 11 a.m.
Winter Wx Advisory now until 11am for southern counties in area. Dusting to 1" of #snow possible.
A quick-moving storm system will bring a a few snowflakes during the morning. Areas to the south and west could have a light coating to an inch, mostly on grassy surfaces.
Clouds will break for sunshine later in the day as the storm heads off the coast and skies clear out. Temperatures climb into the upper 40s this afternoon.
Clear skies will set the stage for another cold night tonight with lows in the mid- to upper 20s.
A major storm will begin to take shape late on Monday and will strengthen as it tracks north along the East Coast through Wednesday.
The storm will be in its early stages when it tracks near the Carolinas and will bring some rain to Raleigh starting on Monday afternoon with the better chance of steadier rain on Monday night.
Dry air will move in on Tuesday behind the storm system and will bring an end to the rain. The storm will also send a shot of cold air deep into the Southeast. Highs will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s on Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the low-to-mid-20s.
Warmth will try to build back in at the end of the week with a chance for some rain by the weekend.