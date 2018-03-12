  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Snow has moved along, now when will we warm up?

Chris Hohmann with the latest on the snow now moving out.

By , Brittany Bell and Don Schwenneker
ABC11 is in First Alert Mode because of a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow fell across much of the region Monday, and travel will remain dicey into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a special advisory for many counties until 8 a.m., including Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Nash, Orange, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.

Patchy black ice on bridges and overpasses could be a problem until 9 a.m. or later, when the sun sufficiently warms the roads.

Person County, which got as much as four inches of snow, is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m.

Snow falls in Roxboro, Monday, March 12, 2018.



There wasn't much accumulation in the Triangle, but an inch or two fell along and north of I-85 on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Snow blankets Blowing Rock, NC, Monday, March 12, 2018. Courtesy resortcams.com.



The sun will be out Tuesday but it won't be warm.



We'll have to wait until Thursday to get into the mid-50s, then mid-60s Friday!
