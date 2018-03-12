Snow has moved along, now when will we warm up?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3206006" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Snow falls in Roxboro, Monday, March 12, 2018.

Winter Wx Advisory now includes #Raleigh and @WakeGOV . It will run later, now until 10pm. May have to be extended as things freeze tonight. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/k5j1uRJyrq — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) March 12, 2018

My latest forecast. Rain shouldn't change over to frozen precip in #Triangle until this afternoon. Wet roads could refreeze tonight. #ncwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/6LUcMeDsA3 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) March 12, 2018

Snow is gone--check out the 60s later this week! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/vWFfMzsocB — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) March 13, 2018

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode because of a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow fell across much of the region Monday, and travel will remain dicey into Tuesday morning.The National Weather Service issued a special advisory for many counties until 8 a.m., including Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Nash, Orange, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.Patchy black ice on bridges and overpasses could be a problem until 9 a.m. or later, when the sun sufficiently warms the roads.Person County, which got as much as four inches of snow, is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m.There wasn't much accumulation in the Triangle, but an inch or two fell along and north of I-85 on grassy and elevated surfaces.The sun will be out Tuesday but it won't be warm.We'll have to wait until Thursday to get into the mid-50s, then mid-60s Friday!