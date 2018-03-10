WEATHER

Snow in March?

Steve Stewart 
Could we see some snow in March? It's not unprecedented by any means...back in 1980 we had 11.1" at RDU in early March, and we've had snow as late as April.

We are not expecting much Monday morning, it looks to be more of a novelty than a winter storm.

Rain is likely Sunday afternoon and overnight.

Colder air moves in early Monday...if there is enough moisture left with this system, we could see a brief period of light snow from the Triangle north.



Best bet would be a mix of snow and rain for the Triangle, maybe all light snow for an hour or so, then turning back to rain.

If our northern border counties have enough time with light snow, like two to four hours, there could be some accumulation there... likely just a dusting to a half an inch.

This could change but as of this writing, no problems are expected.
