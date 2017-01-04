Hopefully you enjoyed today with some sun and highs in the 60s! A cold front has pushed through the region and will usher in colder air for the rest of the week. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s tomorrow with a mostly cloudy sky.Friday will be mostly dry, but there could be some light rain or a rain/snow mix by evening. The main event will occur later Friday night into Saturday as low pressure tracks up the East Coast. Any rain will quickly change to snow overnight and continue through much of the first half of Saturday. We're still early in the game, but it's looking more likely for some accumulating snow. Right now, 1-4" look to be a good bet, and some higher amounts are possible. But who gets 1" and who gets 4" are still up in the air. We're still 2-3 days out, and it's impossible to be much more specific right now.The snow will taper off late in the day as the low pressure pulls away. The big news for Sunday and early week will be the very cold air mass the storm leaves behind. Highs through the weekend will stay near freezing. Overnight lows will drop to 10-15 by early week, so any snow we get is going to hang around awhile.We'll know much more about accumulations tomorrow!Have a great evening,Chris