WEATHER

Much Colder Late Week
EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Hopefully you enjoyed today with some sun and highs in the 60s! A cold front has pushed through the region and will usher in colder air for the rest of the week. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s tomorrow with a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday will be mostly dry, but there could be some light rain or a rain/snow mix by evening. The main event will occur later Friday night into Saturday as low pressure tracks up the East Coast. Any rain will quickly change to snow overnight and continue through much of the first half of Saturday. We're still early in the game, but it's looking more likely for some accumulating snow. Right now, 1-4" look to be a good bet, and some higher amounts are possible. But who gets 1" and who gets 4" are still up in the air. We're still 2-3 days out, and it's impossible to be much more specific right now.

The snow will taper off late in the day as the low pressure pulls away. The big news for Sunday and early week will be the very cold air mass the storm leaves behind. Highs through the weekend will stay near freezing. Overnight lows will drop to 10-15 by early week, so any snow we get is going to hang around awhile.

We'll know much more about accumulations tomorrow!

Have a great evening,

Chris

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chance of snow increasing as crews start preparing
Fayetteville neighbors find Matthew recovery painfully slow
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
Looking more into the saying of 'thunder before snow'
More Weather
Top Stories
Chance of snow increasing as crews start preparing
Inauguration parade cancelled due to likelihood of snow
Autopsy sheds new light on Durham police shooting
Cooper headed for showdown with Republicans over Medicaid
Person dies in Orange County camper fire
Charlotte pastor charged in string of 9 armed robberies
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
Show More
Watch: Senator Burr's granddaughter disses Joe Biden
More than 70 injured in train crash in New York City
Crash on I-95 north in Fayetteville causes major delays
Girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
Man accused of firing shots at Guilford County deputy
More News
Top Video
Chance of snow increasing as crews start preparing
Person dies in Orange County camper fire
What will North Carolina's First Lady wear to the ball?
Crash on I-95 north in Fayetteville causes major delays
More Video