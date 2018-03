Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible

What to expect

Good morning! Latest radar shows rain changing to snow in Person, Granville, and Vance county. pic.twitter.com/58ddCwj43n — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) March 21, 2018

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the Triangle area prepares for some snow Wednesday, making for a messy late-morning commute.A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Durham beginning at 1 a.m. Wednesday and continuing until 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said Tuesday night. There could be some slick spots on the roads in the morning.The advisory also covers the following counties: Alamance; Davidson; Forsyth; Granville; Guilford; Orange; Person; Randolph; Vance.Snow started falling in Person, Granville, and Vance counties before 4 a.m. and continued to push East.Parts of the Triangle started to see light snowfall around 5, other areas should see the change over from rain to snow between 7-8 a.m. before changing back to rain around noon.The models have been changed over the last few days, showing some light snow for the Triangle - we're talking less than a quarter of an inch for most areas but the NWS said Tuesday night that up to 1 inch is possible, mostly north of I-85 and 40, from the Triad to Henderson.Moisture will be limited but the setup is favorable for cold air to plunge in from the north allowing a transition from rain to snow (or possible sleet) during the morning hours.The latest runs of the global models have backed off a little, but are still showing some light snow falling.The EURO model shows 1.2 inches in Roxboro and areas further north and roughly .6 of an inch at RDU.And the GFS model shows even less snow in those areas - .3 of an inch in RoxboroWill it stick? Big Weather said temperatures will be in the mid-30s so any flakes that fall will melt.Our meteorologists are leaning toward less snow accumulation because we're getting into late March with a high sun angle and warmer ground temperatures.